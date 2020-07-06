Cryptocurrencies

Binance Ordered to Halt Offering Derivatives Trading in Brazil

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Brazilian law treats all derivatives products as securities, no matter the underlying asset. (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk, altered with PhotoMoosh)

The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on Monday ordered cryptocurrency exchange Binance to immediately cease offering derivatives trading services in the country.

  • CVM said in a July 2-dated declaration that Binance is not authorized to âact as a securities intermediaryâ in Brazil and threatened the exchange giant â the worldâs largest by trading volume â with a R$ 1,000 ($186) daily fine.
  • Binance cannot market or offer derivative services of any type in Brazil, irrespective of the contractâs underlying asset, without CVM approval, the order said. Thatâs because Brazilian law treats all derivatives products as securities.
  • Even so, Binanceâs derivatives trading portal was still accessible from Brazilian IP addresses at press time Monday. Binance did not immediately respond to a CoinDesk request for comment.
  • The order is CVMâs first public stance on cryptocurrency derivatives trading, according to CoinTelegraph Brazil. It was not immediately how this move will affect other exchanges.

