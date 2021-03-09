Cryptocurrencies

Binance Leads $2M Funding Round for Crypto Exchange Aggregator OpenOcean

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published

Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has led a $2 million funding round for crypto exchange aggregator OpenOcean. 

  • Other participating investors included Multicoin Capital, LD Capital, CMS, Kenetic and Altonomy, OpenOcean said Tuesday.
  • The investment will be used to grow OpenOcean’s aggregation ecosystem of centralized and decentralized exchanges.
  • It further plans to add derivatives, combined margin products, yield products, lending, insurance and wealth management services via its different international versions.
  • OpenOcean aims to provide users with the best crypto asset prices by facilitating trading across multiple exchanges.
  • Currently, the platform supports trading on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, TRON, and Ontology, with Solana, Polkadot, and Layer 2 solutions coming soon, the firm said.

Read more: Binance Pledges New Controls After 99% ‘Flash Crash’ in Polkadot Futures

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    5 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular