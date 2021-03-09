Binance Leads $2M Funding Round for Crypto Exchange Aggregator OpenOcean
Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has led a $2 million funding round for crypto exchange aggregator OpenOcean.
- Other participating investors included Multicoin Capital, LD Capital, CMS, Kenetic and Altonomy, OpenOcean said Tuesday.
- The investment will be used to grow OpenOcean’s aggregation ecosystem of centralized and decentralized exchanges.
- It further plans to add derivatives, combined margin products, yield products, lending, insurance and wealth management services via its different international versions.
- OpenOcean aims to provide users with the best crypto asset prices by facilitating trading across multiple exchanges.
- Currently, the platform supports trading on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, TRON, and Ontology, with Solana, Polkadot, and Layer 2 solutions coming soon, the firm said.
Read more: Binance Pledges New Controls After 99% ‘Flash Crash’ in Polkadot Futures
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
