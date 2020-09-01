Cryptocurrencies

Binance Launches Smart Contract-Enabled Blockchain, Adds Staking for Its Coin

Contributor
Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Published
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao (CoinDesk archives)

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said Tuesday it launched the mainnet of its smart contract-enabled blockchain and is introducing staking for its native Binance (BNB) token.Â 

  • In a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, the crypto exchange said it hopes to foster the development of decentralized apps (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) products by adding these features.Â 
  • The new blockchain will use a âProof-of-Stakedâ Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism, which Binance claims will allow the validators to receive rewards for their work on the chain without sacrificing transaction speed.

