Binance Launches Smart Contract-Enabled Blockchain, Adds Staking for Its Coin
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said Tuesday it launched the mainnet of its smart contract-enabled blockchain and is introducing staking for its native Binance (BNB) token.Â
- In a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, the crypto exchange said it hopes to foster the development of decentralized apps (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) products by adding these features.Â
- The new blockchain will use a âProof-of-Stakedâ Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism, which Binance claims will allow the validators to receive rewards for their work on the chain without sacrificing transaction speed.
