Binance Launches Fiat-Crypto Exchange for Turkish Market

Binance has unveiled a new subsidiary that will provide cryptocurrency trading services in Turkey, including an onramp for the local lira.

The exchange giant announced Tuesday that BinanceTR will offer lira trading pairs with bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), tether (USDT), XRP and the exchangeâs own Binance coin (BNB) and BUSD stablecoin.

The new subsidiary will be owned by Binance and operated by an independent company,Â BN Teknoloji A.S.

A spokesperson declined to comment on the nature of the relationship between Binance and BN Teknoloji.

Trbinance will be able to tap the broader exchangeâs liquidity through Binance Cloud.

Usersâ assets will also be covered by the SAFU Fund, Binanceâs emergency insurance fund.

Turkey has one of the highest rates of crypto adoption, with 16% of citizens having either bought or used digital assets in 2019, according to a global survey.

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a statement that Turkey was a key market to help the exchange bridge the gap between Asia and Europe.

Asked if BinanceTR would comply with local exchange rules, a Binance spokesperson said the platform would satisfy the risk and AML/KYC concerns of local regulators and market participants.

They added that BinanceTR would also prepare financial statements according to local law.

This will be Binanceâs sixth local exchange. The spokesperson said that a U.K. institutional exchange is still set to launch sometime this year.

