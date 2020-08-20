Binance Launches DeFi Staking With Cryptos Kava and Dai

Users of crypto exchange Binance can now stake dai and kava as the exchangeâs decentralized finance (DeFi) staking platform goes live.

Binanceâs DeFi staking program was first announced Wednesday with dai, the stablecoin generated by loans on MakerDAO. The Binance initiative aims to tap into this yearâs booming DeFi market by offering the ability for users earn staking rewards (akin to interest) on select digital assets.

On Thursday, Binance added kava as the second asset to its staking product. KavaÂ is a DeFi platform backed by Binance, Huobi and OKEx with a native token by the same name.

Related: Itâs Now Cheaper to Buy One Bitcoin Than to Buy a Single DeFi Token YFI

In a statement to CoinDesk, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said:

âOur users have been requesting Binance.com giving them access to DeFi. Binance prioritizes user experience and in the spirit of the community, Binance.com now offers direct integration into these DeFi products allowing the productsâ value to flow out to Binance.com users and thatâs happening with KAVA and BNB to name a few.â

The move means Kava users no longer need to interface with the Kava app but instead can go directly through Binanceâs DeFi staking portal.

Read more: Multi-Chain DeFi Protocol Raises $750K in Token Sale With Framework Ventures

Related: Algorandâs Move Into DeFi Gives ALGO Price a Boost

Kavaâs CEO and co-founder, Brian Kerr, said todayâs DeFi market would not resemble tomorrowâs, claiming the sector is just at the âtip of the icebergâ in terms of adoption.

Staking in DeFi means users can participate, utilizing smart contracts, on various issues via voting in a proof-of-stake model as well as earning passive rewards by locking up their crypto.

Read more: Chainlink Integration Brings Data Feeds to Binanceâs DeFi Project

One of Indiaâs largest exchanges and a subsidiary of Binance, WarzirX, recently announced it was developing a DeFi product known as an automated market maker in collaboration with Matic.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.