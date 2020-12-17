Cryptocurrencies

Binance Labs Leads $12M Funding Round for Multi-Asset Wallet Developer MATH

Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
MATH, the company behind MathWallet, has raised $12 million in a Series B funding round led by Binance Labs, the investment arm of the popular crypto exchange.

  • NGC Ventures, Capital6 Eagle and Amber Group co-led the round.
  • According to a blog post Thursday, the investment will enable MATH to accelerate product updates for its wallet, grow its ecosystem of decentralized apps (dapps) and connect more widely in the global market
  • With over 54 cryptocurrencies supported, Eric Yu, co-founder and CTO of MathWallet, claimed the product “is currently the crypto wallet supporting the most public chains.”
  • MathWallet secured a $7.8 million series A+ funding round led by Alameda Research and Multicoin Capital in November.
  • Binance Labs said MathWallet is one of the first crypto wallets to support Binance Smart Chain, the company’s alternative to Ethereum.
  • MATH’s “comprehensive coverage of public blockchains and their early support for and cooperation with the Binance Smart Chain were instrumental in our investment decision,” said Wei Zhou, head of Binance Labs.

