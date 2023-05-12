News & Insights

US Markets

Binance joins other crypto firms in "proactively withdrawing" from Canada

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 12, 2023 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Adds details from Binance statement in paragraph 2 and 4, context on Canadian regulation in paragraph 3

May 12 (Reuters) - Binance said on Friday it will join other prominent crypto businesses in "proactively withdrawing" from the Canadian marketplace.

"Unfortunately, (the) new guidance related to stablecoins and investor limits provided to crypto exchanges makes the Canada market no longer tenable for Binance at this time," the crypto exchange said in a tweet.

Canada has tightened regulations for crypto asset trading platforms in recent months, with the introduction of a pre-registration process. The companies that do not adhere to the rules will face potential enforcement action, according to the website of the Ontario Securities Commission.

Binance said it does not agree with the latest guidance and hopes to engage with the Canadian regulators to create a comprehensive framework for crypto operations in the country.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.