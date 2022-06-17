Binance Is Looking to Hire 2,000 Employees Amid the Latest Market Decline

While many crypto companies are having to make cuts in order to stay afloat during crypto winter, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said Binance plans to bring on more employees. Zhao's co-founder Yi stated, "We currently have more than 2,000 roles open from engineers, product, marketing to business development… The crypto space is still in its early stages, and bull markets tend to care more about price while bear markets have more value-conscious teams that continue to build the industry. We see this as a great time to bring on top talent," according to Fortune.

The current trend of downsizing

This comes at an especially surprising time because most crypto companies are currently moving in the opposite direction. Coinbase recently announced it would be laying off 18% of its workforce as well as suspending hiring for the foreseeable future. Just last year, however, Coinbase was entering the sports arena with deals to make it the "exclusive cryptocurrency platform partner" for the NBA and WNBA.

Other crypto companies are in similar situations as Coinbase. Crypto.com, for example, purchased the naming rights for what used to be the Staples Center for a whopping $700 million. Unfortunately, today it is experiencing the winter and having to take downsizing measures as well, cutting its workforce by 5%.

Zhao referenced these companies and said that Binance avoided that type of huge spending and that's part of the reason the company has been able to continue to grow during the current market. He said, "We have a very healthy war chest; we in fact are expanding hiring right now… If we are in a crypto winter, we will leverage that, we will use that to the max."

It's certainly nice to see a company that has kept its stores in preparation for winter.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Katie Clinebell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.