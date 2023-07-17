News & Insights

Bitcoin

Binance Implements Lightning Network Support For Bitcoin Transactions

July 17, 2023 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by BtcCasey for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has successfully integrated Bitcoin (BTC) onto the Lightning Network, enabling faster and more efficient transactions. As of today, users can now deposit and withdraw Bitcoin (BTC) using the Lightning Network on the Binance platform.

The integration of Bitcoin on the Lightning Network marks a significant milestone for Binance, as it aims to enhance the speed and scalability of Bitcoin transactions. By leveraging the Lightning Network, Binance aims to address the scalability challenges associated with the Bitcoin network, allowing users to enjoy faster and cheaper transactions. Previously, Binance has experienced issues in high fee environments, most recently highlighted when Bitcoin inscriptions caused a surge in fees.

With the Lightning Network integration, Binance users can now take advantage of the Lightning Network's off-chain payment channels to send and receive bitcoin transactions with reduced fees and faster settlement times. This development comes just as Lightning is being integrated into other exchange platforms, essentially becoming an expectation for quick and easy bitcoin transactions. Just last week, a European exchange named Coinfinity also integrated the Lightning Network, with plans for further integration down the road.

According to the official announcement by Binance, users can find their assigned bitcoin deposit addresses on the Lightning Network within the Deposit Crypto page on the platform. The exchange has also provided a FAQ section to guide users on how to deposit bitcoin using the Lightning Network.

The integration of the Lightning Network for bitcoin transactions is expected to bring tangible benefits to Binance users, offering them a faster and more cost-effective way to engage with the leading cryptocurrency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.