Binance hearing to dismiss SEC lawsuit postponed -court notice

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 19, 2024 — 09:59 am EST

Written by Chris Prentice for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A Friday hearing in U.S. court in Washington over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against cryptocurrency exchange Binance was delayed due to weather, the court said in a docket notice.

The hearing was rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. ET, the notice said.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)

((christine.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6464;))

US Markets
Reuters
