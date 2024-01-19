Binance hearing to dismiss SEC lawsuit postponed -court notice

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A Friday hearing in U.S. court in Washington over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against cryptocurrency exchange Binance was delayed due to weather, the court said in a docket notice.

The hearing was rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. ET, the notice said.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)

((christine.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.