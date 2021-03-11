Cryptocurrencies

Binance Has No Plans to Go Public, CZ Says

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has no plans to follow Coinbase’s path and go public anytime soon.

Speaking to CoinDesk TV in a wide-ranging Thursday morning interview, the CEO said his exchange is comfortable with its cash reserves and growth figures and sees no reason to rock the boat with an initial public offering in the near future.

“We’re not really short on funds. We’re surviving OK and we’re growing very healthily and organically so we don’t have any plans for an IPO,” he said.

Related: ‘I Guess I Just Don’t Understand …’ Enthusiasts React to $69M Beeple NFT Sale

He did, however, commend market competitor Coinbase for its fast-approaching debut on the public markets. CZ even said Coinbase’s $100 billion valuation is probably too low. “I think [Coinbase] should be valued much higher to be very frank,” For context, Goldman Sachs has a current market cap of around $118 billion.

He also struck back at Coinbase’s sniping of Binance as a fly-by-night operation running below regulatory radar. “I actually believe we have the strongest KYC (know your customer), AML (anti-money laundering) and geofencing technologies in place,” CZ said.

The CEO who has reportedly clashed with local authorities in China and sued publications for running allegedly defamatory stories on whispers of the exchange’s regulatory arbitrage tactics admitted Binance’s stringent controls are “somewhat counter to popular perception.” He nonetheless pressed: “We have the best [regulatory] controls.”

Binance further moved to strengthen its policy hand Thursday by hiring former U.S. Senator Max Baucus as its first government relations adviser.

Related: Start9 Labs to Build on Its Self-Sovereign, Private Internet Solutions With $1.2M in Funding

When asked about the “Tai Chi” arbitrage documents, a set of regulatory strategies that appeared to skirt the line of legality and prompted Binance to sue Forbes, which ran the story, for defamation (a lawsuit Binance later dropped) CZ said he has “clear evidence” that Binance rejected what he said was a third-party proposal.

“We actually have an email from myself to some of our lawyers saying we are not going to pursue that approach,” CZ said.

On growth, CZ said Binance is outpacing even the heady onboarding rates of the 2017 bull run. New signups are flocking on despite the bitcoin market still being in “the dip,” CZ said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    Mar 4, 2021

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular