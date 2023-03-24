US Markets

Binance halts deposits, withdrawals on glitches in spot trading

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 24, 2023 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Recasts lede, adds background

March 24 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has paused deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to issues affecting its spot trading, its Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Friday.

"Initial analysis indicates matching engine encountered a bug on a trailing stop order," he said in a tweet, adding that the pause was a standard operating procedure.

Last week, Binance said it will be halting its sterling deposits and withdrawals, a month after the world's largest crypto exchange ceased dollar transfers.

Reuters has previously reported that the Justice Department is investigating the crypto exchange for suspected money laundering and sanctions violations.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.