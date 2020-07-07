Binance Gives 27,000 COVID-19 Masks to UK National Health Service

Binance, the worldâs biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, has donated 27,000 KN95 masks worth over $60,000 to the U.K. National Health Serviceâs Pru Trust to aid the fight against COVID-19.

The Princess Royal University Hospital (PRUH) is one of Londonâs largest and busiest teaching hospitals. Itâs part of the Kingâs College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which employs more than 11,000 healthcare workers and delivers services to more than 326,000 Londoners.

The COVID-19 outbreak has seen an unprecedented need for personal protection equipment (PPE) by the healthcare system and its workers. The timing is also auspicious, given Binanceâs recently-revealed plans to open a crypto exchange and blockchain hub in the U.K.

Related: Binance Ordered to Halt Offering Derivatives Trading in Brazil

Read more: Binance Launching Crypto Exchange in the UK

âWeâd like to thank Binance for being a strong member of our community and contributing to the fight against COVID-19,â Dr. Tarun Singhal, head of virology at the Pru Trust, said in a statement. âWe hope this contribution will inspire other technology firms in London to contribute to our community as well.âÂ

Binance Charity Foundation

Founded in July 2018, the Binance Charity Foundation donates digital assets where applicable, and also uses blockchainâs track-and-trace capabilities to ensure donations reach the places they should.Â

Binance Charity recently created the PPE Token stablecoin, which has been used to track the delivery of masks and other equipment to hospitals. Thus far, Binanceâs COVID relief efforts have delivered about 1 million PPE masks to hospitals around the world, according to a company blog post.

Related: Travala.com Lets Travelers Once Again Book Expedia Hotels in Crypto

âThis crisis has strained medical institutions around the world. Binance Charity has responded and provided valuable supplies to ensure the health and safety of medical workers,â said Binanceâs founder and CEO, Changpeng âCZâ Zhao.

Read more: Binance, Brock Pierce Donate $1M to Puerto Ricoâs COVID-19 Fight

Back in April, Binance Charity donated $1 million to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean as part of the exchangeâs Crypto Against COVID campaign. The Puerto Rico and Caribbean donation included $333,333 from the Integro Foundation, a Puerto Rico-based non-profit backed by EOS blockchain co-founder Brock Pierce, one of cryptoâs more colorful characters.Â

âAt Binance, we wanted to show our support for the NHS in a material way, boosting their PPE supplies which safeguard the health of care workers,â saidÂ Binance Charity Foundation chief Helen Hai.

âBinance represents a new generation of fintechs that are committed to the values that inspired blockchain technology,â added Ajit Tripathi, who leads Binance charity efforts in addition to banking partnerships in the U.K. and Europe. âI am personally grateful to the NHS and the PRUH for giving us the opportunity to contribute in this small and meaningful way when itâs most needed.âÂ

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.