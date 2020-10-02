Cryptocurrencies

Binance, Gemini, Kraken So Far the Winners From BitMEX’s Legal Woes

Contributor
Muyao Shen CoinDesk
Published
Much of the bitcoin outflow from BitMEX has gone to three of its competitors.

U.S. regulatory authorities on Thursday brought a series of civil and criminal charges against BitMEX. Since then more than 41,000 bitcoin were withdrawn from the Seychelles-based crypto exchange. Where did it go, triggering a brief market sell-off? Data shows much of it went to competitors Binance, Gemini and Kraken.

  • As of Oct. 2 01:00 UTC, 11,257 BTC moved from BitMEX to these exchanges: 4,786 BTC to Binance, 3,899 to Gemini and 989 to Kraken, according to data provided by CryptoQuant.
  • BitMEXÃ¢ÂÂs bitcoin outflow to these exchanges could show traders are putting a higher priority on better compliance with regulations or better-leveraged bitcoin trading products.
  • Gemini, the U.S.-based and Winklevoss brothers-owned exchange is known for strict Ã¢ÂÂknow-your-customer (KYC)Ã¢ÂÂ procedures.
  • Binance, the leading crypto exchange by spot trading volume, has surpassed BitMEX, becoming the No.1 crypto exchange in 24-hour bitcoin futures trading volume.
  • San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken is the first cryptocurrency firm in the U.S. to become a bank, after its application for a special purpose depository institution (SPDI) charter was approved by regulators on the Wyoming Banking Board.
  • Failure to implement proper KYC rules is among the charges against BitMEX by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
  • Once the leading crypto derivatives exchange, BitMEXÃ¢ÂÂs market share has waned, with many other venues offering a variety of bitcoin derivatives trading instruments.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular