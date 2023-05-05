Binance faces US probe of possible Russian sanctions violations- Bloomberg News

May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Binance Holdings was illegally used to let Russians skirt U.S. sanctions and move money through the cryptocurrency exchange, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

