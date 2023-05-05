News & Insights

US Markets

Binance faces US probe of possible Russian sanctions violations- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 05, 2023 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Binance Holdings was illegally used to let Russians skirt U.S. sanctions and move money through the cryptocurrency exchange, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Jose.Joseph@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.