Binance Eyes Uniswap’s Lunch With Launch of Centralized ‘Swaps’ Platform

Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Exchange giant Binance is hoping to capitalize further on the DeFi boom with a new centralized trading platform that makes it a rival of the likes of Uniswap.

  • Binance said Friday users would be able to provide liquidity and make trades, or âswaps,â initially with three trading pairs from their exchange accounts.
  • Called Binance Liquid Swap, the platform is in effect an automated market maker (AMM) exchange where smart contract-based liquidity pools set spot prices and facilitate swaps.
  • In AMM exchanges, users become liquidity providers by depositing digital assets into the pools, receiving in return interest and a cut of transaction fees.
  • This is the same model used by Uniswap and SushiSwap â two decentralized exchanges (DEXs) now at the center of the white-hot decentralized finance space.
  • In a blog post, Binance said Liquid Swap is the first AMM platform to be launched on top of a centralized exchange.
  • When asked if Binance was moving into direct competition with the likes of Uniswap and SushiSwap, a company spokesperson told CoinDesk that Liquid Swap was aimed at an audience more at home on centralized exchanges.
  • âThe crypto industry is still in its early stages, and there is still a barrier of entry for decentralized products,â they said.
  • With the new platform, Binance aims to offer users âa more secure and seamless product while allowing them to earn as on decentralized AMM pools,â according to the spokesperson.
  • The three initial trading pairs will be USDT/BUSD, BUSD/DAI, and USDT/DAI.
  • Binance first ventured into DeFi with its decentralized exchange in April 2019, built on top of its native Binance Chain.

