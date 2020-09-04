Binance Eyes Uniswap’s Lunch With Launch of Centralized ‘Swaps’ Platform

Exchange giant Binance is hoping to capitalize further on the DeFi boom with a new centralized trading platform that makes it a rival of the likes of Uniswap.

Binance said Friday users would be able to provide liquidity and make trades, or âswaps,â initially with three trading pairs from their exchange accounts.

Called Binance Liquid Swap, the platform is in effect an automated market maker (AMM) exchange where smart contract-based liquidity pools set spot prices and facilitate swaps.

In AMM exchanges, users become liquidity providers by depositing digital assets into the pools, receiving in return interest and a cut of transaction fees.

This is the same model used by Uniswap and SushiSwap â two decentralized exchanges (DEXs) now at the center of the white-hot decentralized finance space.

In a blog post, Binance said Liquid Swap is the first AMM platform to be launched on top of a centralized exchange.

When asked if Binance was moving into direct competition with the likes of Uniswap and SushiSwap, a company spokesperson told CoinDesk that Liquid Swap was aimed at an audience more at home on centralized exchanges.

âThe crypto industry is still in its early stages, and there is still a barrier of entry for decentralized products,â they said.

With the new platform, Binance aims to offer users âa more secure and seamless product while allowing them to earn as on decentralized AMM pools,â according to the spokesperson.

The three initial trading pairs will be USDT/BUSD, BUSD/DAI, and USDT/DAI.

Binance first ventured into DeFi with its decentralized exchange in April 2019, built on top of its native Binance Chain.

