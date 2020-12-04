Cryptocurrencies

Binance Expects to Earn From $800M to $1B This Year, CEO Says: Report

Contributor
Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Published
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CoinDesk archives)

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will likely earn between $800 million and $1 billion this year, as market uncertainty drives interest – and trading – in cryptos, CEO Changpeng Zhao told Bloomberg
That’s up from about $570 million in 2019, according to the report.

So far this year, the price of bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has risen over 170% since the year started, and earlier this week set a new all-time high before giving back some gains. Exchange volumes have exploded as well.

Launched in 2017, Binance is one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges by trading volume.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017

    Chainalysis Chief Economist Phillip Gradwel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017.

    2 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular