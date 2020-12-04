Binance Expects to Earn From $800M to $1B This Year, CEO Says: Report

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will likely earn between $800 million and $1 billion this year, as market uncertainty drives interest – and trading – in cryptos, CEO Changpeng Zhao told Bloomberg.

That’s up from about $570 million in 2019, according to the report.

So far this year, the price of bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has risen over 170% since the year started, and earlier this week set a new all-time high before giving back some gains. Exchange volumes have exploded as well.

Launched in 2017, Binance is one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges by trading volume.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.