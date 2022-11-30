US Markets

Binance enters Japanese market with Sakura Exchange BitCoin deal

November 30, 2022 — 03:57 am EST

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange operator Binance said on Wednesday it acquired Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a crypto exchange service registered in Japan, to expand into the Asian country.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed by Binance.

Through the acquisition, Binance will be able to operate in the Japanese market as an entity regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA).

Takeshi Chino, general manager of Binance Japan, said, "We will actively work with regulators to develop our combined exchange in a compliant way for local users."

