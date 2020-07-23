Binance Enters German Market via Partnership With Crypto Investment Firm
Binance has partnered with licensed German investment firm CM-Equity to offer crypto asset management and brokerage services in Germany and Europe.
- CM-Equity has a crypto custody license with Germanyâs Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), allowing Binance, the largest crypto exchange by volume, to operate in the German market.
- Digital asset custodians in Germany have to be licensed, per a law passed in January 2020. Crypto firms have scrambled to understand the new mandate; BaFin offered additional clarity on the new regulations in February.
- âDepending on the residency of the user, some services were restricted and/or not marketed in certain jurisdictions,â Wei Zhou, Binanceâs chief financial officer, said via email. âThis partnership allows Binance to offer more services and market directly to more countries in Europe.â
- The exchange would not clarify what kind of new services it would offer with CM-Equity, saying it would announce them in the coming weeks and months.
- âBinance offers the best trading experience in the market and we are thrilled to collaborate with the worldâs number one,â CM-Equity CEO Michael Kott said in a press release. âOur fully licensed digital assets platform will benefit from the best liquidity and frictionless service offered by Binance.â
