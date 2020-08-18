Cryptocurrencies

Binance Credited With Helping Take Down Ukraine Crypto Laundering Group

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
(Ukraine Cyber Police)

Binanceâs internal data security team aided Ukrainian cyber cops in busting an alleged cryptocurrency money laundering operation in June, according to a joint press release published Tuesday.

  • Ukrainian authorities say the unnamed group distributed ransomware, washed hacker funds to the tune of $42 million and built a robust darknet laundering network during its two-year run.
  • Three suspects were arrested in late June 2020. At the time, the Ukrainian Cyber Police force said it seized $200,000 in computer equipment, weapons, ammunition, cash and âdigital evidenceâ linking the trio to the two-year laundering campaign.
  • On Tuesday, Cyberpolice confirmed Binance had a hand in cracking the alleged ring. Department Chief Oleksandr Hrynchak cited the cryptocurrency exchangeâs fraud detection tactics and crypto tracing techniques in a press release.
  • Binanceâs in-house âSentryâ division worked with blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs to detect and then identify the group, the exchange said in a statement.
  • The laundering bust appears to be Binanceâs first successful collaboration under its âBulletproof Exchangersâ initiative to detect and disrupt illicit crypto actors. Binance said it âallocated additional resourcesâ to the ongoing anti-laundering project earlier this year.

