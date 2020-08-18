Binance Credited With Helping Take Down Ukraine Crypto Laundering Group
Binanceâs internal data security team aided Ukrainian cyber cops in busting an alleged cryptocurrency money laundering operation in June, according to a joint press release published Tuesday.
- Ukrainian authorities say the unnamed group distributed ransomware, washed hacker funds to the tune of $42 million and built a robust darknet laundering network during its two-year run.
- Three suspects were arrested in late June 2020. At the time, the Ukrainian Cyber Police force said it seized $200,000 in computer equipment, weapons, ammunition, cash and âdigital evidenceâ linking the trio to the two-year laundering campaign.
- On Tuesday, Cyberpolice confirmed Binance had a hand in cracking the alleged ring. Department Chief Oleksandr Hrynchak cited the cryptocurrency exchangeâs fraud detection tactics and crypto tracing techniques in a press release.
- Binanceâs in-house âSentryâ division worked with blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs to detect and then identify the group, the exchange said in a statement.
- The laundering bust appears to be Binanceâs first successful collaboration under its âBulletproof Exchangersâ initiative to detect and disrupt illicit crypto actors. Binance said it âallocated additional resourcesâ to the ongoing anti-laundering project earlier this year.
Related Stories
- One Small Step for Bitcoin â SpaceChain Secured Transfer From International Space Station
- Russia, With Bitcoin Playing Bit Part, Tried to Hack 2016 US Election, Senate Report Finds
- DeFi-Yield-Hunting Token YFI Explodes to $11K From $32 in One Month
- Crypto Exchange LGO Integrates With Fireblocks to Speed Up Trading Times
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.