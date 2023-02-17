US Markets

Binance considers pulling back from U.S. partners - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 17, 2023 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background on Binance.US

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance is considering ending relationships with U.S. business partners, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The company is weighing the retreat after its relationships with a key banking partner and stablecoin issuer ran into trouble amid intense scrutiny from authorities, the report said.

The company is also reassessing venture capital investments in the United States, the report said, adding that the exchange would consider de-listing tokens from any firms based in the country, like Circle's stablecoin USD Coin.

But Reuters reported on Thursday that Binance had secret access to a bank account belonging to its U.S. partner and transferred large sums of money from the account to Merit Peak Ltd, a trading firm managed by Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao.

The crypto sector has also had a rough year after multiple major industry players blew up, including FTX, formerly one of Binance's biggest rivals that sought bankruptcy protection in November.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.