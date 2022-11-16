World Markets

Binance CEO Zhao: significant interest in crypto industry recovery fund

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

November 16, 2022 — 02:47 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

ABU DHABI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday there was significant interest from industry players in a recovery fund his company plans to launch to help crypto projects facing a liquidity squeeze following the collapse of rival FTX.

Speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, Zhao said that he doesn't have a specific limit in mind for the size of the recovery fund.

"There are players that have strong financials and we should band together; we've got significant interest so far," he said declining to give any names at this point.

Zhao said Binance has healthy reserves but did not give a figure for how much the company would contribute to the fund.

"Crypto doesn't need saving," Zhao said. "Crypto will be fine."

More details concerning the fund will be available over the next two weeks, Zhao said.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by Lina Najem)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.