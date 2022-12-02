Binance CEO says paused withdrawals after Ankr hack

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said on Friday that the cryptocurrency exchange has paused withdrawals after the possible attacks on Web 3 operator Ankr and Hay.

"Initial analysis is developer private key was hacked, and the hacker updated the smart contract to a more malicious one.", he tweeted.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

