US Markets

Binance CEO says paused withdrawals after Ankr hack

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 02, 2022 — 02:36 am EST

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said on Friday that the cryptocurrency exchange has paused withdrawals after the possible attacks on Web 3 operator Ankr and Hay.

"Initial analysis is developer private key was hacked, and the hacker updated the smart contract to a more malicious one.", he tweeted.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.