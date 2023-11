Nov 21 (Reuters) - Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao may step down as part of a major $4 billion settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the company, Forbes reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

