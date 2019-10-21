Binance CEO: Russian Ruble to Be First Fiat-Crypto Trading Option

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is soon to launch its first fiat-to-cryptocurrency trading pairs.

Speaking at the Open Innovations 2019 conference in Moscow on Monday, CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao confirmed that fiat options are on the way, kicking off with the Russian ruble:

“We’re adding support for fiat trading. In about two weeks or so, we should have support for Russian ruble trading, direct.”

Until now, the company’s primary service, binance.com, has only supported crypto-to-crypto trading. However, it has launched local fiat gateways in Uganda, Singapore, Jersey and, most recently, the U.S.

Binance had said in September that fiat payments were coming for over-the-counter OTC trading – effectively, bulk deals – this month. However, his comments today appear to indicate that general trading on the exchange will also support the new options.

Also announced by the exchange on Monday, a new token pegged to the value of the bitcoin cash (BCH) cryptocurrency has been listed on its decentralized exchange, Binance DEX. Binance said its “BCH-1FD” token would bring more options for DEX users.

