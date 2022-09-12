Binance-backed WazirX says India unfreezes bank accounts

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

WazirX, owned by the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday that India's financial crime-fighting agency has unfrozen the bank accounts of the unit after more than a month in a case involving suspected violation of foreign exchange regulations.

BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - WazirX, owned by the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday that India's financial crime-fighting agency has unfrozen the bank accounts of the unit after more than a month in a case involving suspected violation of foreign exchange regulations.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters