Binance-backed WazirX says India unfreezes bank accounts

BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - WazirX, owned by the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday that India's financial crime-fighting agency has unfrozen the bank accounts of the unit after more than a month in a case involving suspected violation of foreign exchange regulations.

