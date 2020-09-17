Binance-Backed Travala.com Enters China’s Fast-Recovering Travel Market
Travala.com has begun courting tourists in China, one of the few regions in this pandemic-restricted world where travel is rebounding to pre-crisis levels.Â
- The Binance-backed online travel agency has launched a Chinese language website, rolled out a regional customer support team and began marketing to travelers in the country on Thursday.
- CEO Juan Otero told CoinDesk the move positions Travala.com to capitalize on domestic jet-setters and hotel guests in one of the worldâs only stabilized travel economies.
- âEurope, the U.S. and our other strong markets will potentially take a good three to four months to recover, whereas in China, the recovery is happening now and very fast,â Otero said.
- Chinaâs beating everyone in travel recovery: Domestic flight bookings are back to pre-COVID-19 levels and hotels are filling up for the upcoming Golden Week holiday â at least in Macau.
- âChina is one of the largest domestic travel markets in the world, together with the U.S. and one of the fastest growing as well,â Otero said.
- Travala.com will also soon begin accepting WeChat pay in addition to its current lineup of cryptocurrencies, Otero said.
Related Stories
- US Homeland Security Challenges Freelancers to Design It a Digital Wallet
- Prosecutors Detail Russiansâ Crypto Phishing Scheme in Forfeiture Suit
- Societe Generale to Use as Many as Five Blockchains in Capital Markets Trials
- Alibaba on Track to Be the Largest Blockchain Patent Holder by End of 2020: Study
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.