Binance-Backed Travala.com Enters China’s Fast-Recovering Travel Market

Travala.com has begun courting tourists in China, one of the few regions in this pandemic-restricted world where travel is rebounding to pre-crisis levels.Â

The Binance-backed online travel agency has launched a Chinese language website, rolled out a regional customer support team and began marketing to travelers in the country on Thursday.

CEO Juan Otero told CoinDesk the move positions Travala.com to capitalize on domestic jet-setters and hotel guests in one of the worldâs only stabilized travel economies.

âEurope, the U.S. and our other strong markets will potentially take a good three to four months to recover, whereas in China, the recovery is happening now and very fast,â Otero said.

Chinaâs beating everyone in travel recovery: Domestic flight bookings are back to pre-COVID-19 levels and hotels are filling up for the upcoming Golden Week holiday â at least in Macau.

âChina is one of the largest domestic travel markets in the world, together with the U.S. and one of the fastest growing as well,â Otero said.

Travala.com will also soon begin accepting WeChat pay in addition to its current lineup of cryptocurrencies, Otero said.

