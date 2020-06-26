Binance-Backed Blockchain Auditing Firm Partners With Hdac to Track Internet-of-Things Devices
Auditing firm CertiK and Hdac are teaming up to bring Internet of Things (IoT) devices onto a blockchain.
Hdacâs blockchain platform attempts to combine secure authentication, seamless mapping and machine-to-machine transactions in a blockchain network with IoT devices. CertiKâs team of blockchain engineers worked closely with Hdac to audit the design and implementation of its codebase, which is expected to be released in the near future, the companies told CoinDesk on Friday.
Hdac had previously tapped CertiK to audit its codebase, where the security firm learned of Hdacâs plans to build blockchain solutions, a CertiK spokesperson said. This led the company to seek out a formal partnership. A codebase is a collection of source code used to build software systems and acts as a general repository.
Related: Base Layer Wars Heat Up With Another $12M Committed to AVA Labsâ Avalanche Blockchain
âBecause of their [Hdacâs] future plans, we decided it would make sense to formally partner with one another as a public promise of Hdacâs focus on security and a symbol of CertiKâs ability to support larger enterprise-level solutions such as Hdacâs,â CertiKâs marketing manager, Connie Ngo, said in an email.
In addition to their formalized partnership, CertiKÂ co-founder Ronghui Gu will also be joining Hdacâs advisory board.
See also: Ford Test Driving Blockchain for Energy-Efficient Vehicles
Hdac Technology AG is headquartered in the crypto-friendly region of Zug, Switzerland and was founded by CEO of Hyundai BS&C, Dae-sun Chung. Hyundai BS&C is an independent IT and construction company that bears no legal connection with the car company Hyundai Motors.
Related: Cambodia Plots a Dollar-Free Future With Blockchain-Based Payments: White Paper
The security firm is best known for receiving âmultiple millionsâ of dollars from Binanceâs blockchain and crypto incubator wing Binance Labs in October 2018. Hdac, on the other hand, entered into a strategic partnership with blockchain startupÂ CasperLabsÂ to jointly research and develop consensus mechanisms and seamless integration between the HDAC and CasperLabs blockchains back in June of last year.
Related Stories
- How an Art Collective Is Using Blockchain to Protest Police Brutality
- Alchemy Notify Wants to Simplify Blockchain UX With a Single Push
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- PayPal, Venmo to Roll Out Crypto Buying and Selling: Sources
- Proposed Cambodian Digital Currency Sparks Anxiety Among Dollar Users
- SEC Claims Brothers Lied About Digital Asset Fund Performance, Used Profits for Personal Use
- Ex-Kraken Trading Head Leads Crypto Quant Fund With $23M in Assets, $2.3B in Trades