Binance Australia Is Actually Run by the Founders of TravelbyBit

Binance launched a new Australian fiat-to-crypto exchange platform Wednesday that CoinDesk has discovered is run by the founders of a company providing crypto payment services for the local tourist industry.

Binance announced Wednesday its Australian platform â a local onramp to the broader Binance ecosystem â will now accept AUD deposits from local bank accounts.

In the announcement, CEO Changpeng Zhao said the gateway will provide a âregulated platformâ for Australian users.

After CoinDesk made inquiries, a spokesperson said Binance Australia was a separate entity from the main exchange group â similar to Binance U.S.

It is operated by InvestbyBit Pty, a Queensland-based private company and a licensed Australian digital currency exchange.

Through InvestbyBit, Binance Australia is registered with AUSTRAC, one of the countryâs primary financial enforcement agencies, the spokesperson added.

As the name suggests, InvestbyBit has close ties to TravelbyBit, a crypto payment provider for the tourist industry in which Binance invested $2.5 million in late 2018.

On LinkedIn, InvestbyBit CEO Caleb Yeoh is one of the co-founders of TravelbyBit; COO Shireen Yip is also listed as InvestbyBitâs investment consultant.

When Binance Australiaâs precursor, Binance Lite, launched in early 2019, it was also operated by InvestbyBit.

