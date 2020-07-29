Cryptocurrencies

Binance Australia Is Actually Run by the Founders of TravelbyBit

Binance launched a new Australian fiat-to-crypto exchange platform Wednesday that CoinDesk has discovered is run by the founders of a company providing crypto payment services for the local tourist industry.

  • Binance announced Wednesday its Australian platform â a local onramp to the broader Binance ecosystem â will now accept AUD deposits from local bank accounts.
  • In the announcement, CEO Changpeng Zhao said the gateway will provide a âregulated platformâ for Australian users.
  • After CoinDesk made inquiries, a spokesperson said Binance Australia was a separate entity from the main exchange group â similar to Binance U.S.
  • It is operated by InvestbyBit Pty, a Queensland-based private company and a licensed Australian digital currency exchange.
  • Through InvestbyBit, Binance Australia is registered with AUSTRAC, one of the countryâs primary financial enforcement agencies, the spokesperson added.
  • As the name suggests, InvestbyBit has close ties to TravelbyBit, a crypto payment provider for the tourist industry in which Binance invested $2.5 million in late 2018.
  • On LinkedIn, InvestbyBit CEO Caleb Yeoh is one of the co-founders of TravelbyBit; COO Shireen Yip is also listed as InvestbyBitâs investment consultant.
  • When Binance Australiaâs precursor, Binance Lite, launched in early 2019, it was also operated by InvestbyBit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

