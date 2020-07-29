Binance Australia Is Actually Run by Senior Figures from TravelbyBit
Binance launched a new Australian fiat-to-crypto exchange platform Wednesday that CoinDesk has discovered is run by the founders of a company providing crypto payment services for the local tourist industry.
- Binance announced Wednesday its Australian platform â a local onramp to the broader Binance ecosystem â will now accept AUD deposits from local bank accounts.
- In the announcement, CEO Changpeng Zhao said the gateway will provide a âregulated platformâ for Australian users.
- After CoinDesk made inquiries, a spokesperson said Binance Australia was a separate entity from the main exchange group â similar to Binance U.S.
- It is operated by InvestbyBit Pty, a Queensland-based private company and a licensed Australian digital currency exchange.
- Through InvestbyBit, Binance Australia is registered with AUSTRAC, one of the countryâs primary financial enforcement agencies, the spokesperson added.
- As the name suggests, InvestbyBit has close ties to TravelbyBit, a crypto payment provider for the tourist industry in which Binance invested $2.5 million in late 2018.
- InvestbyBitâs managing director is Jeff Yew, who was formerly TravelbyBitâs chief product officer.
- TravelbyBit co-founder Caleb Yeoh and COO Shireen Yip were also involved inÂ InvestbyBit until December 2019, a spokesperson confirmed.
- When Binance Australiaâs precursor, Binance Lite, launched in early 2019, it was also operated by InvestbyBit.
See also: Binance Is Not Under Our Jurisdiction, Says Malta Regulator
CORRECTION (July 30, 09:30 UTC): A previous version of this article omitted the fact Jeff Yew was InvestbyBitâs managing director and said Caleb Yeoh and Shireen Yip still worked there. This has since been corrected
Related Stories
- Malaysiaâs Stock Exchange Eyes Blockchain for Bond Market Digitization
- Cardano Introduces Proof-of-Stake With âShelleyâ Hard Fork
- Coinbase Now Offers 2% Rewards on Dai Stablecoin Accounts
- Marine Corps Bans Crypto Mining Apps From Government-Issued Mobile Devices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.