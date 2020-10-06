Binance Alliance With Japanese Crypto Platform Abandoned
Global virtual asset exchange Binance and Japanese crypto trading platform TaoTao did not reach an agreement on a strategic alliance to launch a joint venture in Japan.ÃÂ
- TaoTao announced Monday that negotiations between the two parties to create a crypto trading platform dedicated to Japanese users have ended without agreement and the alliance was abandoned, CoinDesk Japan reported.
- Binance entered into discussions with JapanÃ¢ÂÂs Z Corporation (a subsidiary of Z Holdings, which owns Yahoo Japan) and its affiliate local crypto trading platform TaoTao in January 2020 with the goal of incorporating BinanceÃ¢ÂÂs trading technology and operational know-how to expand its domestic business.ÃÂ
- It is unclear why the attempted partnership fell through.
- In 2018, JapanÃ¢ÂÂs financial watchdog FSA warned Binance against operating without a license, and earlier this year, the firm announced it will phase out services to customers residing in Japan.ÃÂ
- Last month, Japanese crypto exchange Fisco (previously Zaif) which suffered a $60 million hack in 2018, filed suit against Binance alleging it knowingly allowed stolen funds to be laundered through its exchange.
