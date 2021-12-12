Binance affiliate says will withdraw Singapore licence application

HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Singapore affiliate of Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange operators, said on Monday it will withdraw its local licensing application and wind down its digital payment token business in the city state.

