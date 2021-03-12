Binance Adds Merchant Features to Early Version of Payments Platform

Cryptocurrencies

The Binance exchange is adding new features for merchants to its cryptocurrency payments platform following a beta release in February.

  • Binance Pay now allows businesses to process payments in crypto, online or in-person, via QR codes and a dedicated API, the company said in a blog post Friday.
  • The beta version, which was for peer-to-peer payments only, drew a claimed 250,000 users.
  • The Pay platform supports more than 30 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ether, dogecoin and BNB, as well as five fiat currencies: the Australian dollar, Brazilian real, euro, U.K. pound and Turkish lira.
  • Founder and CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao previously described payments as the “most obvious use case for crypto.”
  • With Binance Pay charging no fees, CZ said Friday, “Traditional payment infrastructure services are riddled with high transaction fees; we see this Pay product as a way to solve one of the many issues and limitations of traditional finance.”
  • Binance’s first merchant client on the platform is Travala, a travel-booking platform that already uses its own cryptocurrency.
  • Merchant payments services like this generally allow businesses to automatically convert their crypto to fiat at the time of a transaction to counter price volatility.
  • However, a Binance spokesperson told CoinDesk that with Pay, “Merchants can manage the payouts by moving their balances to the Binance spot wallet and cashing out using their preferred banking channel.”

