Cryptocurrencies

Binance Acquires Crypto Debit Card Provider Swipe for Undisclosed Sum

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CoinDesk archives)

Exchange goliath Binance has acquired crypto wallet app Swipe.io that allows users to purchase items via a Visa debit card.

  • Swipe users can purchase cryptocurrencies from within the app and the debit cards automatically convert stored cryptocurrency into fiat currency, using the Visa payment network.
  • Swipe is already available in 31 countries, mostly in the European Union, and currently supports transactions in major fiat currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euros, and pound sterling.
  • Binance, which has been adding fiat gateways for users all around the world, said Tuesday the acquisition could help boost crypto adoption.
  • Swipe has now listed Binanceâs BNB token on its platform.
  • The value of the deal was not disclosed.
  • Binance announced in April it was beta launching a debit card; itâs unclear if this has been provided through Swipe. CoinDesk has approached the exchange for comment.

See also: Binance Ordered to Halt Offering Derivatives Trading in Brazil

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular