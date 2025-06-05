Binah Capital's PKS Investments Named Finalist in 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards

PKS Investments has been named a finalist in two categories for the 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards.

Quiver AI Summary

Binah Capital Group, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, PKS Investments, has been named a finalist in two categories at the 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards: Transition Support / Transition Services and Chief Executive Officer of the Year for CEO Katherine Flouton. This recognition highlights Binah's commitment to operational excellence and its support for independent financial advisors during key growth and transition phases. PKS, with a strong track record of assisting thousands of advisors, has set a new standard in the wealth management industry. Binah's CEO, Craig Gould, expressed pride in the nominations, emphasizing the company's dedication to empowering financial advisors. Winners of the awards will be announced in a ceremony held in New York City on September 4th.

Potential Positives

PKS Investments has been named a finalist in two categories for the 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards, highlighting the company's excellence in advisor transition solutions and leadership.

Katherine Flouton, CEO of PKS Investments, received recognition as a finalist for Chief Executive Officer of the Year, showcasing strong leadership in the industry.

This dual recognition emphasizes Binah Capital’s commitment to operational excellence and support for independent financial advisors during critical growth and transition stages.

The achievements underscore the effectiveness of PKS's high-touch service model and innovative solutions, positioning Binah Capital as a leader in the wealth management industry.

Potential Negatives

There is a potential over-reliance on awards recognition as a measure of success, which may raise concerns about the company's actual performance and ability to maintain industry leadership outside of accolades.



The announcement does not provide specific details about any recent challenges or setbacks faced by Binah Capital, which could imply undisclosed issues within the company or its subsidiaries.



The mention of a gala and awards ceremony may attract scrutiny regarding the company’s expenditure on events, especially if the financials show any strain or if there is criticism regarding excessive spending in times of economic uncertainty.

FAQ

What awards did PKS Investments recently become a finalist for?

PKS Investments was named a finalist in the 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards in two categories: Transition Support and CEO of the Year.

Who is the CEO of PKS Investments recognized in the awards?

Katherine Flouton, the CEO of PKS Investments, was recognized as a finalist for Chief Executive Officer of the Year.

What is the focus of Binah Capital Group?

Binah Capital Group focuses on supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors through innovative financial services.

When will the winners of the Wealth Management Industry Awards be announced?

The winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on September 4th in New York City.

How does PKS Investments support financial advisors?

PKS Investments offers comprehensive support services and flexible affiliation models to help financial advisors grow their businesses confidently.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BCG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $BCG stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group, Inc. (“Binah Capital”) (NASDAQ: BCG), a financial services enterprise supporting the growth of independent financial advisors, today announced that PKS Investments (“PKS”), a Binah Capital Group company, has been named a finalist in two categories for the prestigious 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards (“The Wealthies”). The categories are Transition Support / Transition Services, recognizing PKS’s excellence in advisor transition solutions, and Chief Executive Officer of the Year, recognizing Katherine Flouton, CEO of PKS Investments.





This dual recognition underscores Binah’s unmatched commitment to leadership and operational excellence in supporting independent financial advisors through critical growth and transition stages.





With decades of experience and a proven, scalable process, PKS has successfully supported thousands of advisor transitions, helping firms navigate change with confidence, clarity, and continuity. Through high-touch service model, operational excellence, and strategic leadership, PKS has redefined the benchmark for transition support within the wealth management industry.





"We are incredibly proud to see Katherine Flouton and PKS Investments recognized among the industry’s top innovators," said Craig Gould, Chief Executive Officer of Binah Capital Group. "These nominations reflect our unwavering commitment to empowering independent advisors with the leadership, infrastructure, and flexibility they need to thrive in an evolving landscape."





Now in its 11th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success.





A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 4th.











About Binah Capital Group







Binah Capital Group (“Binah Capital”, “Binah” or the “Company,” is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative hybrid-friendly model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today’s complex financial landscape. Binah’s portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute commission-based business seamlessly while providing best in class resources to support their advisory practice. We don’t just offer tools—we cultivate partnerships. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace. For more, please visit: www.binahcap.com.







About Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments







Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments (PKS) is a leading independent broker-dealer offering comprehensive support services for financial advisors nationwide. PKS’s flexible affiliation models, operational precision, and client-first philosophy enable advisors to deliver outstanding service while growing their businesses with confidence.







Contact:









Binah Capital Investor Relations









ir@binahcap.com













Binah Capital Public Relations









media@binahcap.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.