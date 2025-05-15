Binah Capital Group Reports 18% Revenue Growth and GAAP Profitability in Q1 2025

Binah Capital Group reports 18% revenue growth to $49 million, with net income of $1 million and increased EBITDA.

Quiver AI Summary

Binah Capital Group, Inc. reported strong financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, with total revenue increasing 18% year-over-year to $49 million and net income of $1 million, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million in the prior year. The company's assets under management grew 3% to $26 billion, and their EBITDA improved significantly to $2.2 million, up from breakeven the previous year. CEO Craig Gould highlighted the company's momentum and successful growth initiatives, noting the recent addition of Bleakley Financial Group to their network, which reinforces the strength of their platform. Binah also announced the appointment of Ryan Marcus as Chief Business Development and Engagement Officer, positioning the company for continued growth and long-term shareholder value.

Potential Positives

Total revenue increased significantly by 18% year-over-year to $49 million, indicating strong business growth.

Net income improved to $1 million, a recovery from a net loss of $(1.6) million in the prior-year period, demonstrating effective cost management and profitability.

EBITDA rose to $2.2 million from $(0.0) million in the prior year, reflecting increased operational efficiency and revenue growth.

The acquisition of Bleakley Financial Group highlights the company's expanding influence and credibility in the market, indicating strong confidence from leading firms in their platform.

Potential Negatives

Net income is only $1 million, indicating limited profitability despite significant revenue growth.

Outstanding long-term debt of $25 million raises concerns about financial leverage and potential solvency issues.

Despite progress, the company's overall debt-to-equity ratio may still pose risks in a changing economic environment.

FAQ

What were Binah Capital's total revenues for the first quarter of 2025?

Binah Capital's total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $49 million, representing an 18% year-over-year increase.

How much did Binah Capital's net income improve year-over-year?

Binah Capital reported a net income of $1 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $(1.6) million in the prior-year period.

What was Binah Capital's EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025?

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.2 million, compared to $(0.0) million in the prior-year period.

How much did Binah Capital's assets under management grow?

Assets under management (AuM) increased by 3% year-over-year to reach $26 billion.

What key business development followed the first quarter of 2025?

Binah Capital welcomed Bleakley Financial Group to its network, highlighting the strength of its open-architecture platform.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BCG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $BCG stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







- Grew Total Revenue 18% Year-over-Year to $49 Million -













- Assets Under Management (“AuM”) Increased 3% Year-over-Year to $26 Billion -













- Net Income of $1 Million -













- Increased EBITDA











1











to $2.2 Million from $(0.0) Million in the Prior Year -









NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group, Inc. (“Binah”, “Binah Capital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCG; BCGWW), a leading financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms empowering independent financial advisors, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





"We once again delivered strong results, which is a continued testament to our differentiated RIA platform,” stated Craig Gould, Chief Executive Officer of Binah Capital Group. “Highlighting our business model's sustained momentum and the effective execution of our growth initiatives, we achieved double-digit year-over-year growth in both revenue and EBITDA while delivering GAAP profitability in the first quarter. Subsequent to quarter-end, we were pleased to welcome Bleakley Financial Group to the Binah family, underscoring the strength of our open-architecture platform and the confidence that leading entrepreneurial firms place in Binah. Additionally, we further expanded and strengthened our executive leadership with the appointment of Ryan Marcus as our Chief Business Development and Engagement Officer. Looking ahead, we believe our resilient and differentiated platform leaves us well-positioned to navigate the dynamic macro environment and drive long-term shareholder value.”







First Quarter 2025 Key Highlights









Total advisory and brokerage assets in the first quarter grew 3% year-over-year to $26 billion.



Total advisory and brokerage assets in the first quarter grew 3% year-over-year to $26 billion.



Total revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $49 million.



Total revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $49 million.



Gross profit of $8.6 million, compared to $7.8 million in the prior-year period.



Gross profit of $8.6 million, compared to $7.8 million in the prior-year period.



Total operating expenses were $7 million, compared to $10 million in the prior-year period. The change in operating expenses was primarily due to costs incurred in the prior-year period related to the consummation of the business combination but did not occur in the first quarter of 2025.



Total operating expenses were $7 million, compared to $10 million in the prior-year period. The change in operating expenses was primarily due to costs incurred in the prior-year period related to the consummation of the business combination but did not occur in the first quarter of 2025.



GAAP net income of $1 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $(1.6) million in the prior-year period.



GAAP net income of $1 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $(1.6) million in the prior-year period.



EBITDA



*



increased to $2.2 million, compared to an EBITDA of $(0.0) in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to higher revenue growth and lower expenses, as the first quarter 2025 did not include the business combination related costs that occurred in the prior-year period.









Liquidity and Capital







The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $9 million and outstanding long-term debt of $25 million as of March 31, 2025.





_______________





* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information and a reconciliation to GAAP for all Non-GAAP metrics.







About Binah Capital Group







Binah Capital Group (“Binah Capital”, “Binah” or the “Company,” is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative hybrid-friendly model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today’s complex financial landscape. Binah’s portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute commission-based business seamlessly while providing best in class resources to support their advisory practice. We don’t just offer tools—we cultivate partnerships. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.





For more, please visit:



www.binahcap.com









Contact:









Binah Capital Investor Relations









ir@binahcap.com













Binah Capital Public Relations









media@binahcap.com









Non-GAAP Financial Measure







EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, defined as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation expense, amortization, interest expense and income tax. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP or liquidity and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of EBITDA are that it excludes certain expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements. In addition, EBITDA is subject to inherent limitations as these metrics reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining EBITDA. A reconciliation of EBITDA to Net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Binah. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding: Binah’s financial and operational outlook; Binah’s operational and financial strategies, including planned growth initiatives and the benefits thereof, Binah’s ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” ‎‎”intend,” “anticipate,” “goals,” “prospects,” “will,” “would,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).





While Binah believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to comply with supervisory and regulatory compliance obligations, the risk we may be held liable for misconduct by our advisors; poor performance of our investment products and services; our ability to effectively maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to expand and retain our customer base; our future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; the risk that an increase in government regulation of the industries and markets in which we operate could negatively impact our business; the impact of worldwide and regional political, military or economic conditions, including declines in foreign currencies in relation to the value of the U.S. dollar, hyperinflation, devaluation and significant political or civil disturbances in international markets; and the effectiveness of Binah’s control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.





These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by Binah with ‎the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual ‎Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent ‎periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Binah cautions you not to place undue reliance on the ‎forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Binah assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Binah does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.







Binah Capital Group Consolidated Balance Sheet











BINAH CAPITAL GROUP, INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION







MARCH 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024









(in thousands, except per share amounts)

























































Unaudited













































March 31, 2025

























December 31, 2024























ASSETS















































Assets:











































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$





8,821













$





8,486













Receivables, net:









































Commission receivable













9,603

















9,198













Due from clearing broker













565

















873













Other













1,672

















938













Property and equipment, net













511

















599













Right of use assets













3,574

















3,730













Intangible assets, net













933

















1,021













Goodwill













39,839

















39,839













Other assets













2,359

















1,993























































Total Assets











$





67,877













$





66,677

























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























































































Liabilities:











































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities









$





11,332













$





10,208













Commissions payable













11,460

















11,468













Operating lease liabilities













3,675

















3,820













Notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $702 and $739 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













19,091

















19,561













Promissory notes-affiliates













5,313

















5,442























































Total Liabilities















50,870

















50,499























































Mezzanine Equity:











































Redeemable Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001, 2,000,000 shares authorized, 1,572,000 and 1,555,000 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













15,121

















14,947















Stockholders’ Equity:











































Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001, 500,000 shares authorized, 150,000 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













1,500

















1,500













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 55,000,000 authorized, 16,602,460 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024













—

















—













Additional paid-in-capital













22,606

















22,984













Accumulated deficit













(22,220





)













(23,253





)











Total Stockholders’ Equity and Mezzanine Equity















17,007

















16,178























































TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











$





67,877













$





66,677



















Binah Capital Group Consolidated Statement of Operations











BINAH CAPITAL GROUP, INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





FOR THE PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024







(in thousands, except per share amounts)













































Three months ended March 31,

































2025

























2024





















Revenues:





































Revenue from Contracts with Customers:











































Commissions









$





41,141













$





34,395













Advisory fees













6,916

















5,685















Total Revenue from Contracts with Customers















48,057

















40,080













Interest and other income













879

















1,369





















































Total revenues













48,936

















41,449























































Expenses:











































Commissions and fees













40,298

















33,655













Employee compensation and benefits













4,351

















3,457













Rent and occupancy













285

















295













Professional fees













536

















4,337













Technology fees













753

















362













Interest













566

















1,062













Depreciation and amortization













187

















301













Other













503

















(578





)

















































Total expenses













47,479

















42,891





















































Income (loss) before provision for income taxes













1,456

















(1,442





)

















































Provision for income taxes













423

















139





















































Net income (loss)









$





1,033













$





(1,581





)

















































Net income attributable to Legacy Wentworth Management Services LLC members













—

















730





















































Net income (loss) attributable to Binah Capital Group, Inc.









$





1,033













$





(2,311





)

















































Net income (loss) per share basic and diluted









$





0.06













$





(0.14





)

















































Weighted average shares: basic and diluted













16,602

















16,566



















Binah Capital Group Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA







EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP or liquidity and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.





Below is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA for the periods presented (in millions):























































For the Three Months Ended March 31,





















EBITDA Reconciliation

















2025

























2024



















Net income (loss)









$





1.0

















(1.5





)









Interest expense













0.6

















1.1













Provision for income taxes













0.4

















0.1













Depreciation and amortization













0.2

















0.3















EBITDA











$





2.2

















(0.0





)













_____________________________







1





Non-GAAP Financial Measures



. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation expense, amortization expense, interest expense, and income tax. See the section captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a detailed description and reconciliation of such Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as required by Regulation G.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.