Binah Capital Group Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Binah Capital Group Inc. (BCG) reported Loss for second quarter of -$0.65 million

The company's earnings came in at -$0.65 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$0.74 million, or -$0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $41.50 million from $40.65 million last year.

Binah Capital Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$0.65 Mln. vs. -$0.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.04 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Revenue: $41.50 Mln vs. $40.65 Mln last year.

