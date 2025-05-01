Binah Capital Group appoints Ryan Marcus as Chief Business Development and Engagement Officer to enhance growth and advisor support.

Binah Capital Group, Inc., a financial services company focused on empowering independent financial advisors, has appointed Ryan Marcus as its new Chief Business Development and Engagement Officer. In this role, Marcus will collaborate with the company’s broker-dealers to create long-term business strategies aimed at enhancing market presence and driving growth. He brings substantial experience from his previous position at MarketCounsel, where he excelled in business development and client engagement. Craig Gould, CEO of Binah Capital, praised Marcus for his industry expertise and relationship-building skills. Marcus expressed excitement for his new role and aims to replicate his impactful work at MarketCounsel within Binah Capital, as the company continues to enhance its services and solutions in the competitive financial landscape.

Ryan Marcus's appointment as Chief Business Development and Engagement Officer brings a strong background in strategic growth and results-driven leadership, enhancing Binah Capital’s ability to implement long-term business strategies.

His focus on building a unified value proposition and driving sustainable growth aligns with Binah Capital's goal to strengthen its market presence in the financial services sector.

Mr. Marcus's extensive relationships in the wealth management industry and his authentic, relationship-focused approach are expected to unlock further value for Binah Capital’s partners and clients.

The hiring of a senior executive with a proven track record signifies Binah Capital's commitment to investing in experienced talent to spearhead innovative growth strategies.

Binah Capital's focus on hiring a Chief Business Development and Engagement Officer may imply a lack of internal leadership or strategy that necessitated bringing in external talent to drive growth.

Ryan Marcus's prior affiliation with MarketCounsel may raise questions about potential conflicts of interest or the transferability of his success to Binah Capital's different business model.

There is no mention of past performance or existing challenges that Binah Capital faces, which could suggest transparency issues or an attempt to divert attention from underlying problems.

Who is Ryan Marcus?

Ryan Marcus is the new Chief Business Development and Engagement Officer at Binah Capital Group, Inc., focused on long-term growth strategies.

What will Ryan Marcus's role involve?

His role involves collaborating with broker-dealers to enhance market presence and implement sustainable growth strategies across Binah Capital.

What is Binah Capital Group's main focus?

Binah Capital focuses on empowering independent financial advisors through a network of firms and innovative financial services solutions.

What expertise does Ryan Marcus bring to Binah Capital?

Ryan Marcus brings a strong record of driving engagement and strategic growth within the wealth management space.

How does Binah Capital support financial advisors?

Binah Capital provides tools, resources, and partnerships to help financial advisors navigate the complex financial landscape effectively.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group, Inc. (“Binah Capital”) (NASDAQ: BCG), a leading financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of firms empowering independent financial advisors, today welcomed Ryan Marcus as its new Chief Business Development and Engagement Officer.





In his new role, Mr. Marcus will work closely with Binah Capital’s broker-dealers, including PKS Investments, Cabot Lodge Securities and World Equity Group, to develop and implement long-term business strategies. He will focus on enhancing market presence, building a unified value proposition and driving sustainable growth across the organization.





Mr. Marcus brings a strong record of results-driven leadership, strategic growth execution and a deep understanding of the wealth management space. Known for his authentic, relationship-focused approach, Mr. Marcus has built a career around driving engagement and unlocking value for financial services organizations. He most recently served in senior roles at MarketCounsel, where he led business development and client engagement initiatives.





“Ryan is a rare talent and industry builder who understands how trust, transparency and long-term value are created and maintained,” said Craig Gould, CEO of Binah Capital Group. “His deep relationships and intuitive grasp of the advisor landscape will strengthen our ability to deliver unparalleled support to our partners. We’re thrilled to welcome him as a senior executive at Binah and look forward to working together to execute on our strategic growth plans.”





“MarketCounsel has been so much more than a job to me—it’s been a huge part of my life for over a decade. My colleagues have become part of my family, and being part of such a powerful brand has been both personally and professionally rewarding,” said Marcus. “Being Brian Hamburger’s right hand and personal friend through so many chapters has been one of the most meaningful and fulfilling experiences. As I take this next step and join the leadership team at Binah Capital Group, I look forward to making just as big of an impact here as I have at MarketCounsel.”





Mr. Marcus’s hiring signifies a meaningful step forward for Binah Capital as it continues to invest in experienced talent to spearhead innovative growth strategies to further enhance our solutions and services.







About Binah Capital Group







Binah Capital Group (“Binah Capital”, “Binah” or the “Company,” is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative hybrid-friendly model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today’s complex financial landscape. Binah’s portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute commission-based business seamlessly while providing best in class resources to support their advisory practice. We don’t just offer tools—we cultivate partnerships. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.





