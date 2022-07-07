BIMI To Buy Phenix Bio For $1.80 Mln In Cash, Share

(RTTNews) - BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI), a Chinese healthcare company, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Phenix Bio Inc., for $1.80 million. The sum includes $0.18 million in cash and 2.70 million shares of BIMI at $0.60 per share.

The acquisition is expected to be closed in the third quarter.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tiewei Song, CEO said: "The goal of Phenix is to target multiple fields, such as general recovery, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease prevention, male health care, female health care, and memory enhancement for the elderly."

