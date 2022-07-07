Markets
BIMI

BIMI To Buy Phenix Bio For $1.80 Mln In Cash, Share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI), a Chinese healthcare company, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Phenix Bio Inc., for $1.80 million. The sum includes $0.18 million in cash and 2.70 million shares of BIMI at $0.60 per share.

The acquisition is expected to be closed in the third quarter.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tiewei Song, CEO said: "The goal of Phenix is to target multiple fields, such as general recovery, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease prevention, male health care, female health care, and memory enhancement for the elderly."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIMI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular