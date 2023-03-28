Bilt Offering World Of Hyatt Elite Status For April Rent Day

For many years paying rent with a credit card was difficult and costly, until Bilt came along. Bilt offers the no-annual-fee Bilt World Elite Mastercard® that allows cardholders to pay rent and earn Bilt Rewards each and every month.

On top of the rent rewards, the first of every month is known as “rent day,” where you can earn bonus points, rewards, and more.

April’s Rent Day is going to be a bit different and has the potential to offer some massive elite benefits with its partner, World of Hyatt.

How Bilt’s World of Hyatt Elite Status Trial Works

This special Rent Day event will run from Tuesday, March 28 through Saturday, April 1, where Bilt members can automatically receive Hyatt Explorist status for 90 days. That’s a higher status than even The World of Hyatt Credit Card* cardholders receive. After those initial 90 days, cardholders have an opportunity to keep their Explorist status or even earn Hyatt Globalist status all the way through February of 2025 by meeting specific requirements.

All it takes after the initial period is to complete a set of qualifying nights and your status will automatically be extended or upgraded. Explorist and Globalist status comes with a myriad of benefits such as late checkout, bonus points on paid stays, room upgrades and a lot more.

How To Enroll for Explorist Status

To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to be a World of Hyatt member first. If you’re not a member yet, you can sign up at Hyatt.com.

Once you’ve joined, head over to the Travel tab in the Bilt app to link your Bilt and World of Hyatt accounts. Once you do, you’ll see the option to “Unlock World of Hyatt Elite Status” on the Rent Day tab. This option will only show up through the promotion dates of March 28 through April 1.

In order to keep your Explorist status, you’ll need to complete 10 qualifying nights between April 17 and July 16. If you’re pushing for Globalist status, you can achieve it by completing 10 more for a total of 20 qualifying nights during the same time frame. As long as you hit the 10- or 20-night threshold, your status will be valid all the way through February 2025.

World of Hyatt Elite Status Benefits

Here are some of the benefits that World of Hyatt Explorist and Globalist members receive:

World of Hyatt Explorist Benefits:

Unlock until 2/2025 by completing 10 qualifying nights during challenge period

5 Base Points per eligible $1 spent +20% bonus on eligible purchases, from stays to spas to dining

Room upgrades—from corner rooms to rooms with views, excluding suites

Complimentary premium internet and bottled water

Expedited check-in and 2pm late checkout when available

Guaranteed availability within 72 hours

World of Hyatt Globalist Benefits

Unlock until 2/2025 by completing 20 qualifying nights during challenge period

5 Base Points per eligible $1 spent +30% bonus on eligible purchases, from stays to spas to dining

Room upgrades, including standard suites

Club lounge access or complimentary breakfast

Expedited check-in and 4pm late checkout when available

Guaranteed availability within 48 hours

Guest of Honor to share your in-hotel benefits when you gift a free night

Bilt and Hyatt Social Events

If you live in or around Sonoma, New York City or Atlanta, you may have a chance to attend an exclusive event with Bilt and Hyatt on April 1.

All events will take place on Rent Day, April 1 from 5 to 7 PM local time. They’ll be located at:

Hyatt Regency in Sonoma, CA Sonoma Cafe

Grayson Hotel in New York, NY Bar Cima

Hyatt Centric Buckhead in Atlanta, GA Three Arches

You can meet with a member of the Bilt staff to ask questions about its programs and points and get $10 off your tab, courtesy of Bilt. There will also be the chance to win a raffle of Bilt points as well. If you are a Bilt member who lives anywhere near one of these properties, you should be getting an invitation in your email with more information.

Other April Rent Day Benefits

In addition to the perks related to World of Hyatt, Bilt is offering two other notable benefits to its members on April 1. First, Bilt World Elite Mastercard® cardholders will earn double points on all non-rent spending. Here are the accelerated earnings rates:

Dining: 6 points per dollar (regularly 3 points per dollar)

6 points per dollar (regularly 3 points per dollar) Travel: 4 points per dollar (regularly 2 points per dollar)

4 points per dollar (regularly 2 points per dollar) Other spend excluding rent: 2 points per dollar (regularly 1 point per dollar)

Also, three Bilt Rewards members will be chosen at random to have their monthly rent paid for (up to $2,500). To enter for a chance to win, you’ll need to solve the riddle that will be posted in the Bilt app on April 1st and then submit your answers here.

To learn more about these and even more Rent Day benefits, visit the Bilt app on April 1.

Bottom Line

Bilt has been innovating each month with its rent day program and April’s rent day is no exception. By simply being a Bilt rewards member, you can earn mid-tier elite status with the World of Hyatt program and earning top tier status only requires a few stays.

