Billy Goodwin Is The Executive VP and COO of Drilling of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) And They Just Picked Up 1.4% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Billy Goodwin, the Executive VP and COO of Drilling of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) recently shelled out US$56k to buy stock, at US$27.75 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 1.4%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Matador Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder Joseph Foran made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$6.69 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$28.84. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Matador Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$9.10. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MTDR Insider Trading Volume May 20th 2021

Does Matador Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Matador Resources insiders own about US$184m worth of shares (which is 5.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Matador Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Matador Resources insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Matador Resources that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

