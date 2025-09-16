Bills Beat Inflation as Americans’ Top Money Worry in 2025, Study Finds

Many Americans are preoccupied with their money concerns, with a recent Empower study finding that the average American thinks about money for four hours a day.

As for what Americans are worrying about, bills take the top spot, beating out other concerns like inflation and housing costs. The study found that the top financial concerns are bills (57%), inflation and rising prices (51%), housing costs (34%), debt (30%), tariffs (28%) and retirement savings (24%).

Here’s a closer look at why bills are taking up so much headspace, and steps Americans can take to ease their bill-related worries.

How Bigger Financial Pressures Make Paying Bills Harder

Although bills are the top concern, this is likely compounded by the larger financial issues many Americans are facing.

“Managing your finances involves balancing different categories like housing costs and daily expenses to goals like saving for retirement or investing — these aspects of your financial well-being don’t exist in a vacuum,” said Keith Jones, senior financial professional at Empower.

“If people have noticed that their wallet power is shrinking because of inflation or are focused on paying debt, that in turn may impact their ability to pay their bills.”

How To Ease Bill-Related Worries

It can be stressful staying on top of bills, but there are proactive steps you can take to help ease your worries. Jones recommended the following actions.

Keep Track of All Payment Due Dates

Knowing when your bills are due can help you avoid missing payments — and save you on late payment fees.

Approach Budgeting at a Monthly and Weekly Level

“This often helps provide a greater sense of control,” Jones said. “Start by understanding how much will come in from income each month and how much you will need to pay for bills. From there, you can better understand how much room you have for discretionary spending each month.”

For example, if you make $3,000 a month and your bills are $2,000 a month, that leaves $1,000 for you to spend at your discretion, which translates to $250 a week.

“Keeping spending near that hypothetical $250 a week target will ensure you have cash available when the bills come due,” Jones said.

Reward Yourself for Budgeting Success

When you stick to your weekly and monthly budgeting goals, give yourself a small reward.

“Budgeting is an important tool that can provide clarity and help reduce stress by creating a roadmap to help you achieve your money goals. Celebrate the small, incremental financial wins on your journey to the larger ones,” Jones said.

Set Financial Goals That Reflect Your Values

“Getting clear on your unique needs, wants and goals will help you feel more mindful and intentional in your spending habits and decisions, instead of feeling like you have to give something up,” Jones said. “Aligning your ambitions with your values can help give you a sense of purpose in your financial journey.”

While financial stress is widespread, taking small steps — like tracking bills and aligning spending with values — can help Americans feel more in control.

