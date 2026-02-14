BillionToOne Stock at $89: Why a New $19.1 Million Position Could Matter Now

Key Points

Singapore-based Napean Trading & Investment bought 233,333 shares of BillionToOne in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $19,095,973, reflecting the new acquisition of shares.

The new stake represents a 3.71% increase in reportable AUM.

10 stocks we like better than BillionToOne ›

On February 13, 2026, Singapore-based Napean Trading & Investment disclosed a new position in BillionToOne (NASDAQ:BLLN), acquiring 233,333 shares in a transaction valued at $19,095,973, according to an SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Napean Trading & Investment initiated a new position in BillionToOne, acquiring 233,333 shares. The transaction was valued at $19,095,973.

What else to know

This is a new position; the post-trade stake accounts for 3.71% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM)

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: HOOD: $118.73 million (23.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: NAVN: $100.33 million (19.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: AVGO: $21.08 million (4.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: BLLN: $19.10 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: LRCX: $18.07 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, shares of BillionToOne were priced at $88.61, up 48% from their November IPO price of $60.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $88.61 Market capitalization $4.06 billion Revenue (TTM) $254.14 million Net income (TTM) ($14.20 million)

Company snapshot

BillionToOne, Inc. offers precision molecular diagnostics, including UNITY Complete (non-invasive prenatal screening), Northstar Select (liquid biopsy for tumor mutation profiling), and Northstar Response (cancer burden monitoring).

The company generates revenue by providing advanced molecular testing services to healthcare providers and laboratories, leveraging proprietary molecular counting technology for high-sensitivity DNA analysis.

Primary customers include hospitals, clinics, and research institutions focused on prenatal care and oncology diagnostics.

BillionToOne, Inc. is a healthcare diagnostics company specializing in molecular counting technology for single-molecule DNA detection. With a focus on non-invasive prenatal testing and oncology liquid biopsy solutions, the company enables earlier and more accurate disease detection. Its differentiated platform and expanding test menu position it to address critical needs in precision medicine and clinical diagnostics.

What this transaction means for investors

This roughly $19.1 million position in BillionToOne instantly makes it a meaningful allocation at 3.71% of assets, placing it alongside larger tech bets like a $118.73 million stake in Robinhood and a $100.33 million position in Navan. In other words, this is not a toe-dip.



The timing is notable. Shares sit at $88.61, up 48% from the $60 IPO price, and the company just reiterated 2025 revenue guidance of $293 million to $299 million while guiding to $415 million to $430 million in 2026 revenue, implying 40% to 45% growth at the midpoint. Management also expects positive GAAP operating income in both 2025 and 2026, rare air for a recently public diagnostics platform.



For long-term investors, the key question is durability. BillionToOne is scaling high-sensitivity prenatal and oncology tests built on its proprietary molecular counting platform. If revenue growth holds near guidance and profitability sticks, valuation can expand. If clinical adoption stalls, momentum can unwind quickly.

Should you buy stock in BillionToOne right now?

Before you buy stock in BillionToOne, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BillionToOne wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lam Research. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.