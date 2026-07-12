A BillionToOne Insider Sold 801 Shares as Revenue Jumped 84%

Key Points

According to a Form 4 filing, a BillionToOne executive sold 801 shares of Class A Common Stock at $124.91 per share for a total transaction value of $100,053 on July 1, 2026.

The disposition reduced the insider's direct Class A common equity holdings by 4% in this transaction.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the insider on March 6, 2026.

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Nancy Joann Johnson, See Remarks, sold 801 shares of BillionToOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN) on July 1, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $100,053 Shares sold (directly held) 801 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 21,099 Post-transaction value $2.6 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($124.91); post-transaction value based on July 01, 2026 market close ($122.33).

Key questions

What were the specific parameters of the trading plan?

The sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on March 6, 2026, which allows insiders to execute trades according to a predetermined schedule to mitigate concerns regarding material non-public information.

The sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on March 6, 2026, which allows insiders to execute trades according to a predetermined schedule to mitigate concerns regarding material non-public information. How does this transaction impact the insider's total ownership?

Following the sale of 801 shares, the insider retains direct ownership of 21,099 shares of Class A Common Stock.

Following the sale of 801 shares, the insider retains direct ownership of 21,099 shares of Class A Common Stock. What is the company's current market position and financial status?

As of July 2, 2026, BillionToOne maintains a market capitalization of $5.5 billion and reported $354.5 million in revenue over the trailing twelve months, with a net income of $25.2 million.

As of July 2, 2026, BillionToOne maintains a market capitalization of $5.5 billion and reported $354.5 million in revenue over the trailing twelve months, with a net income of $25.2 million. What core technologies drive the company's product line?

The firm utilizes a molecular counting platform to identify and measure individual DNA molecules, supporting products like the UNITY Complete non-invasive prenatal screen.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-02) $120.35 Market Capitalization $5.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $354.5 million Net Income (TTM) $25.2 million

Company Snapshot

BillionToOne develops and commercializes advanced molecular diagnostic solutions, with primary products including UNITY Complete, a non-invasive prenatal screening test that leverages proprietary DNA molecule quantification technology to assess fetal risk for chromosomal abnormalities.

The company generates revenue through a diagnostics-as-a-service model, utilizing its proprietary molecular counting platform to deliver precision testing services to healthcare providers and patients seeking enhanced disease detection capabilities.

BillionToOne serves obstetric and reproductive health markets, targeting healthcare systems, fertility clinics, and individual patients seeking advanced prenatal screening and molecular diagnostic solutions.

BillionToOne is a specialized molecular diagnostics company with a market capitalization of $5.5 billion and 620 employees from its Menlo Park headquarters. The company has achieved TTM revenue of $354.5 million with net income of $25.2 million, demonstrating profitability while scaling its proprietary molecular counting platform. BillionToOne's competitive advantage derives from its precision molecular quantification technology, which enables superior accuracy in disease detection and positions the company as an innovator in the expanding molecular diagnostics sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Johnson sold under 4% of her stake on a schedule she set back in March and kept 21,099 shares, but more importantly, BillionToOne is in the middle of a breakout.



First-quarter revenue jumped 84% to $108.4 million, and the company swung from a year-earlier loss to $18 million in net income, or $0.34 per share, with gross margin widening to 73%. Oncology revenue more than quadrupled to $10.7 million, and management raised full-year guidance to between $450 million and $465 million. CEO Oguzhan Atay tied the quarter to expanded payer contracts now covering $300 million in lives.



Ultimately, long-term investors should probably think of this transaction as noise and focus more on profitability. BillionToOne just reached GAAP profitability for the first time, and its fastest-growing segment, oncology, carries lower margins than its prenatal core. It’ll be important to see whether that mix shift eats into the margins the company has fought to earn. Shares are more than double their IPO price from last year, and continued execution will determine whether the gains can continue.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BillionToOne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.