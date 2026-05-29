Is BillionToOne, Inc. (BLLN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. BillionToOne (BLLN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BillionToOne is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 884 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BillionToOne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLLN's full-year earnings has moved 612.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BLLN has returned about 19.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.5% on average. As we can see, BillionToOne is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN). The stock is up 156.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 24.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BillionToOne belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 78 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 24.1% so far this year, so BLLN is performing better in this area.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 430-stock industry is ranked #146. The industry has moved +0.4% so far this year.

BillionToOne and Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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BillionToOne, Inc. (BLLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.