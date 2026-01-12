BillionToOne Backs Annual Outlook; Initiates 2026 Revenue Guidance Above View

(RTTNews) - BillionToOne, Inc.(BLLN), a molecular diagnostics company, on Monday reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025 and initiated guidance for 2026.

For fiscal 2025, the company still expects revenue of $293 million to $299 million with positive net operating income. For fiscal 2024, BillionToOne had registered revenue of $153 million.

For fiscal 2026, BillionToOne anticipates revenue of $415 million to $430 million, with positive net operating earnings.

On average, 8 analysts polled forecast the firm to generate revenue of $296.24 million for 2025 and $393.61 million for 2026. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

