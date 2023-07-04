News & Insights

Billionaires Kretinsky, Lacharriere lead Casino investment plan, source says

Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

July 04, 2023 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by Mathieu Rosemain for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - Billionaires Daniel Kretinsky and Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere are leading a proposal that includes 1.35 billion euros worth of new equity for debt-laden retailer Casino CASP.PA, a source close to the matter said.

The plan includes 900 million euros of new equity brought by Kretinsky and Fimalac, Ladreit de Lacharriere's holding and investment vehicle in Casino, as well as 450 million euros of new equity from creditors, the source said.

The proposal, submitted to Casino on Monday, also includes a plan to convert 500 million euros worth of secured debt into shares, the source added.

A spokesperson for Fimalac was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Marine Strauss and Jason Neely)

