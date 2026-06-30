Billionaires Bill Ackman, Jeremy Grantham, and Cliff Asness Are Piling Into This AI Stock the Market Is Severely Undervaluing

Key Points

Ackman, Grantham, and Asness are all long-term investors seeking to buy undervalued stocks.

All bought a stock with durable competitive advantages and sustained earnings growth potential.

The market has sold it off to the lowest price since the start of 2024, creating a great opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

There's more than one way to invest successfully. In fact, strategic differentiation may be necessary to outperform the market. The most successful investors all have unique strategies and characteristics that separate their portfolios from the rest of the pack.

Nonetheless, you can still find some commonalities among billionaire portfolio managers that lead them to make similar investments at times. For example, Bill Ackman, Jeremy Grantham, and Cliff Asness all made substantial investments in the same stock last quarter. And investors currently have an opportunity to pick up shares at an even better price than what the billionaire fund managers may have paid earlier this year.

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Here's why Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fits into each billionaire's portfolio and why the stock still looks severely undervalued today.

Long-term investors seeking value in today's market

Ackman, Grantham, and Asness are all titans in the investment management space. Ackman runs Pershing Square, Grantham is the G in GMO, and Asness founded AQR Capital Management. They each disclosed substantial increases in Microsoft in their most recent quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pershing Square Capital Management bought about $2 billion worth of the stock, making it one of the fund's biggest positions. Ackman also disclosed purchasing the stock for his new fund, Pershing Square USA .

. GMO bought over 900,000 shares of Microsoft in the first quarter, making it the fund's top holding.

AQR increased its stake in Microsoft by 60%, pushing it to become its second-largest position.

Ackman, Grantham, and Asness are all focused on long-term horizons in their investing, and they typically pay close attention to valuation.

Ackman prefers to concentrate on intrinsic value, buying stocks with durable competitive advantages when the market offers a good price. Ackman noted Microsoft's leadership in cloud computing and enterprise software as reasons for his purchase.

Grantham prefers companies with strong recurring cash flow and tries to avoid cyclicality. He's best known for warning against bubbles and harnessing the power of mean reversion. While Microsoft is heavily tied to the much-hyped artificial intelligence (AI) trade, Grantham may still see value in the company thanks to its strong cash-flow generation.

Asness uses quantitative models that balance value and momentum investing as well as several other factors. That makes his portfolio much more systematic rather than fully based on fundamental analysis. Microsoft likely fills the role of a high-quality stock trading at a great value relative to its durable earnings growth.

Investors are getting a great opportunity to follow these billionaires

From a long-term fundamentals standpoint, Microsoft appears severely undervalued by the market. The stock currently trades at its lowest level since the start of 2024 despite strong revenue growth across both its cloud computing and enterprise software segments.

Azure, the cloud computing business, generated 40% revenue growth last quarter. Management expects that rate to accelerate in the back half of the year. That's supported by a massive backlog of $627 billion in contracted revenue, with about 25% expected to be recognized over the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's enterprise software segment, which includes Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, posted 17% year-over-year revenue growth last quarter. That was driven by the commercial adoption of its Copilot AI assistant and higher consumer prices. The former still has a long way to go as Microsoft pushes to make Copilot a standard addition to Microsoft 365 and its 450 million users. It currently counts just 20 million paid commercial Copilot users.

Microsoft should be able to grow revenue at a solid double-digit pace for the foreseeable future as demand for its cloud compute grows and it sells more Copilot subscriptions. Both should ultimately lead to improved operating margins even though the company already operates at a relatively high margin. With the stock trading for just 21 times earnings, it seems an absolute bargain at today's price. It's no wonder it's caught the eye of several of the top fund managers in the world.

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Adam Levy has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.