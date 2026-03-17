Billionaires Are Piling Into These Top Stocks. Should You Buy Them, Too?

Key Points

Four billionaires loaded up on Google parent Alphabet in Q4.

Three billionaires added significantly to their stakes in Amazon.

Bill Ackman initiated a hefty new position in Meta, with fellow billionaire David Tepper adding to his hedge fund's stake.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

No one becomes a billionaire investor by making nothing but bad decisions. Instead, individuals who achieve tremendous success typically make smart investing choices.

Pershing Square Capital Management's Bill Ackman, Duquesne Family Office's Stanley Druckenmiller, Citadel Advisors' Ken Griffin, and Appaloosa's David Tepper are great examples of wildly successful investors who have made many good decisions over the years. Several of these billionaires are piling into three top stocks. Should you buy them too?

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1. Alphabet

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) ranked among the most popular picks for billionaire investors in the fourth quarter of 2025. Griffin added 39.8% to his hedge fund's stake in the "Magnificent Seven" stock. Druckenmiller increased Duquesne Family Office's position in Alphabet by a whopping 276.7%. Tepper boosted Appaloosa's holdings in the stock by 28.9%.

Granted, not every billionaire was as bullish about Alphabet. Ackman, who initiated a position in the stock in early 2023, trimmed Pershing Square's position by roughly 2.5%. However, the consensus among these ultrawealthy investors about Alphabet was overwhelmingly positive.

Does this optimism make sense? I think so. Alphabet's Google Cloud is the fastest-growing of the top three cloud service providers. The company's Google Gemini consistently ranks among the highest-rated AI models. Google Search and other Google apps have integrated Gemini extensively, and the new capabilities have proven popular with users.

Alphabet also has two wild cards that could make its stock an even bigger winner over the next decade. The company's Waymo unit is leading the potentially lucrative robotaxi market. Google Quantum AI is also a pioneer in quantum computing, which could be a huge market in its own right within a few years.

2. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the second-largest holding in Citadel Advisors' portfolio. Griffin remains a big fan of the e-commerce and cloud giant, increasing his hedge fund's position by 336.2% in Q4. Ackman and Druckenmiller also voted in favor of Amazon with their funds' money, adding 65% and 68.8%, respectively.

Tepper was the outlier in this case. His Appaloosa hedge fund trimmed its Amazon position by 12.8%. However, that move doesn't appear to indicate that Tepper has soured on the stock significantly.

I'm completely in agreement with the decisions by three of these billionaires to load up on Amazon. Although the stock's performance has lagged the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the last 12 months, Amazon's underlying business remains strong.

Like Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has a significant opportunity as agentic AI adoption rises. Amazon's investments in speeding up shipment delivery and reducing costs in its e-commerce business are also paying off nicely.

3. Meta Platforms

Ackman made waves earlier this year with the announcement of Pershing Square's hefty new position in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) in Q4. Tepper also thought highly enough of the Facebook and Instagram parent to increase Appaloosa's stake by roughly 62.2%.

However, Druckenmiller didn't choose to buy any Meta Platforms shares. Griffin went against the grain of his fellow billionaires by selling 59.2% of Citadel's stake in Meta.

I think Ackman and Tepper were on the right track. Meta's family of apps command a global audience of 3.58 billion active daily users. That's a lot of eyeballs that advertisers pay big bucks to target. Meta is also an early leader in the smart glasses market, which will almost certainly grow significantly over the next few years.

Will Meta's efforts to develop artificial superintelligence (ASI) pay off? I don't know, although I wouldn't rule it out. I do expect, though, that AI investments will continue to boost the company's profitability. When profits increase, share prices usually rise. I think that will be the case with Meta.

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Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.