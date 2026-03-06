Billionaires Are Loading Up on Index Funds While Retail Investors Chase Crypto. Here's Which Side I'd Bet on for 2035.​

Key Points

Billionaires often like to purchase index funds because they're safe and offer pretty good growth over the long term.

Retail investors often like to purchase meme coins because they have a reputation for delivering extreme growth.

One of these strategies tends to pay off more than the other.

10 stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ›

The richest investors don't need to hunt for the next moonshot all of the time. Some of the most successful billionaires, like Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, are currently piling capital into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the market, precisely while retail investors keep chasing speculative crypto bets that torched a lot of their cash in 2024 and 2025. Less-speculative crypto assets, like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), haven't necessarily performed that well either relative to the rest of the market recently.

So these different investor camps can't both be right about which assets are going to be worth a lot more by 2035. Let's sort out which approach is more deserving of your capital.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The slow road is a good one if you can afford to be patient

When billionaires buy market-tracking instruments like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY), they obviously aren't looking to outperform the market. After all, they aren't speculators reaching for lottery tickets.

Still, their conservative bets have tended to pay off. During the past century, the S&P 500 has produced annual average gains of roughly 10% for those who reinvested their dividends; during the more recent 10-year stretch, its returns have run near 15%.

For anyone who doesn't yet have some exposure to a broad index fund, it's thus probably a good idea to buy some. Owning an asset that delivers exposure to 500 of the largest U.S. companies insulates you against the failure of any single business or narrative, and it can anchor your portfolio with at least some growth at the same time.

Crypto offers many paths, some of which are dead ends

Crypto deserves a place in most portfolios, too, but it's simply a much smaller one than index funds warrant. Plus, many investors tend to gravitate toward the sector's least reputable assets instead of the ones most likely to make them richer over time -- and that's a mistake you will rarely see the billionaires making.

In 2025, the meme coin market cap crashed, with 90% of the top meme coins losing a vast amount of their value. Retail investors chasing those cryptos got burned, and yet they keep going back to get burned again even when there are better options available.

For instance, Bitcoin is a finite-supply asset that also tends to function as an index-like bet on the crypto sector as a whole. Beyond that, Ethereum plays a parallel role for the decentralized finance (DeFi) segment of crypto, as it hosts about $53 billion of the $92 billion in total value locked (TVL) across all DeFi protocols.

Both these assets belong in a well-diversified crypto portfolio, which you should only build once you have a traditional portfolio holding plenty of index fund shares.

For growth, I am betting that at least Bitcoin and also probably Ethereum will outperform the broader market by 2035. They're still both gaining adoption as assets.

But, in practice, I will still be allocating a lot to index funds, too, as their diversification potential is too good to pass up.

Should you buy stock in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,066!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,072!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 6, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.